Location:Coeur de Terre
Map:Eagle Point Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 503.883.4111
Email:event@cdtvineyard.com
Website:http://21000 SW Eagle Point Rd, McMinnville, OR
All Dates:May 26, 2018 10:00 am - 6:00 pm
May 27, 2018 10:00 am - 6:00 pm

Memorial Day Weekend Open House

Indulge and explore the range of Coeur de Terre Pinot Noir expressions through a vertical tasting of our Héritage Reserve Estate Pinot Noir, select vintages between 2011-2015.

New Spring releases of Pinot Noir, Pinot Gris and Rosé!

Enjoy our handcrafted and organically farmed award-winning wines. Tasty local fare, beautiful views and passionate hosts included.

In honor of Memorial Day, proceeds from the sales of Poppy seed flowers created by the students of McMinnville Montessori School will be donated to The American Legion to help with their local Veterans program.

Questions or group reservations: event@cdtvineyard.com or call 503-883-4111.

Fee: $25/tasting

Coeur de Terre
Coeur de Terre 97128 Eagle Point Road, McMinnville, OR 97128
