Location:Soléna Estate
Map:17096 NE Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
Phone: 503.662.3700
Email:yamhilltr@solenaestate.com
Website:http://www.solenaestate.com/events/#event|memorial-day-weekend-open-house|74
All Dates:May 26, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Memorial Day Weekend Open House

Join us for a 90+ point wine flight and food pairings. We raise our glasses to the Veterans and soldiers who have helped make this country what it is today.

 

Fee: $20 per person/Complimentary for Veterans

In honor of all Veterans...

Soléna Estate
17096 NE Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
