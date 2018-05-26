|Location:
|Soléna Estate
|Map:
|17096 NE Woodland Loop Road, Yamhill, Oregon 97148
|Phone:
|503.662.3700
|Email:
|yamhilltr@solenaestate.com
|Website:
|http://www.solenaestate.com/events/#event|memorial-day-weekend-open-house|74
|All Dates:
Memorial Day Weekend Open House
Join us for a 90+ point wine flight and food pairings. We raise our glasses to the Veterans and soldiers who have helped make this country what it is today.
Fee: $20 per person/Complimentary for Veterans
In honor of all Veterans...