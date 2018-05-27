|Location:
Day Wines at Day Camp

21160 Oregon 99W, Dundee, OR 97115

(971) 832-8196

tastingroom@daywines.com


Memorial Day Weekend at Day Camp
Celebrate the kick-off to the summer wine tasting season at our new state-of-the-art cooperative winery in Dundee. This is your chance to meet the faces behind some of Oregon’s most exciting, hard-to-find wines. Sample over 20 handcrafted wines ranging from single vineyard Pinots and Chardonnay to unusual and uncommon varieties and styles. Relax on our expansive, open-air patio, enjoy tasty bites from a local food truck and take advantage of special half case and full case mix-and-match pricing.
Fee: $25