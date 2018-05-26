Memorial Day Weekend at Day Camp

Celebrate the kick-off to the summer wine tasting season at our new state-of-the-art cooperative winery in Dundee. This is your chance to meet the faces behind some of Oregon’s most exciting, hard-to-find wines. Sample over 20 handcrafted wines ranging from single vineyard Pinots and Chardonnay to unusual and uncommon varieties and styles. Relax on our expansive, open-air patio, enjoy tasty bites from a local food truck and take advantage of special half case and full case mix-and-match pricing.

Fee: $25