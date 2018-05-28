 Calendar Home
Location:Cliff Creek Cellars
Map:214 East First Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 503-487-6692
Email:website@cliffcreekwines.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/memorial-day-weekend-25161.html
All Dates:May 26, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
May 27, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm
May 28, 2018 12:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Memorial Day Weekend

For Memorial Day this year we are releasing our newest vintage of Cliff Creek Cellar Rose! Please come and enjoy the weekend with us and try one of our favorite summer wines!

For Memorial Day this year we are releasing our newest vintage of Cliff Creek Cellar Rose! Please come and enjoy the weekend with us and try one of our favorite summer wines!
Cliff Creek Cellars
Cliff Creek Cellars 97132 214 East First Street, Newberg, Oregon 97132
May (2018)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
    1 2 3 4 5
6 7 8 9 10 11 12
13 14 15 16 17 18 19
20 21 22 23 24 25 26
27 28 29 30 31    


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS