Location: Coria Estates Map: 8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306 Phone: 503-363-0525 Email: katie@coriaestates.com Website: http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/ All Dates: May 26, 2018 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Jobe Woosley & Co

Memorial Day Weekend

Come celebrate Memorial Day up with us at Coria Estates! We have live music and BBQ all three days! We are dog and kid friendly!



Saturday, 5/26: Jobe Woosley & Co, 2-5pm

Sunday, 5/27: Orvil Ivie & Smiley Mike, 2-5pm

Monday, 5/28: The Brothers Kidd, 2-5pm



Squatchy's BBQ food truck 12-6pm all three days.