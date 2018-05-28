|Location:
|Coria Estates
|Map:
|8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
|Phone:
|503-363-0525
|Email:
|katie@coriaestates.com
|Website:
|http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
|All Dates:
Memorial Day Weekend
Come celebrate Memorial Day up with us at Coria Estates! We have live music and BBQ all three days! We are dog and kid friendly!
Saturday, 5/26: Jobe Woosley & Co, 2-5pm
Sunday, 5/27: Orvil Ivie & Smiley Mike, 2-5pm
Monday, 5/28: The Brothers Kidd, 2-5pm
Squatchy's BBQ food truck 12-6pm all three days.
