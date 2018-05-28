 Calendar Home
Location:Coria Estates
Map:8252 Redstone Ave SE, Salem, OR 97306
Phone: 503-363-0525
Email:katie@coriaestates.com
Website:http://https://www.coriaestates.com/happenings/
All Dates:May 26, 2018 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Jobe Woosley & Co
May 27, 2018 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm Orvil Ivie & Smiley Mike
May 28, 2018 2:00 pm - 5:00 pm The Brothers Kidd

Memorial Day Weekend

Come celebrate Memorial Day up with us at Coria Estates! We have live music and BBQ all three days! We are dog and kid friendly!

Saturday, 5/26: Jobe Woosley & Co, 2-5pm
Sunday, 5/27: Orvil Ivie & Smiley Mike, 2-5pm
Monday, 5/28: The Brothers Kidd, 2-5pm

Squatchy's BBQ food truck 12-6pm all three days.

