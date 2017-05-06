Meet the Makers- with Argyle Winery, Domaine Drou

Join the winemakers from three influential wineries for an educational tasting and panel discussion of the wines from the Jory soil of the Dundee Hills. Sample white wines and Pinot noirs and discuss with the winemakers what this special area brings to their individual wines.

Tickets: http://www.toriimorwinery.com/product/Meet-the-Makers?pageID=F355DA22-035F-7226-51E2-853F6A4BF95F&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=10&.