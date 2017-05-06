Meet the Makers- with Argyle Winery, Domaine Drou

 Calendar Home
Location:Argyle Winery
Map:691 OR-99W, Dundee, OR 97115, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/meet-the-makers-with-argyle-winery-domaine-drouhin-oregon-and-torii-mor/
All Dates:May 6, 2017 11:00 am - 12:00 pm

Join the winemakers from three influential wineries for an educational tasting and panel discussion of the wines from the Jory soil of the Dundee Hills. Sample white wines and Pinot noirs and discuss with the winemakers what this special area brings to their individual wines.

Tickets: http://www.toriimorwinery.com/product/Meet-the-Makers?pageID=F355DA22-035F-7226-51E2-853F6A4BF95F&sortBy=DisplayOrder&maxRows=10&.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

