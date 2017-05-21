McMinnville colored pencil artist William Estey will be at the gallery demonstrating his technique. Stop by to say hello and chat about the art of using colored pencils. Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase as a tasting flight or by the glass while you chat with Bill and browse the gallery.

Meet the Artist - William Estey

McMinnville colored pencil artist William Estey will be at the gallery demonstrating his technique. Stop by to say hello and chat about the art of using colored pencils. Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase as a tasting flight or by the glass while you chat with Bill and browse the gallery.