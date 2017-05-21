 Calendar Home
Location:The Gallery at Ten Oaks
Map:801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 472-1925
Email:info@tenoaksgallery.com
Website:http://tenoaksgallery.com
All Dates:May 21, 2017 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Meet the Artist - William Estey

McMinnville colored pencil artist William Estey will be at the gallery demonstrating his technique. Stop by to say hello and chat about the art of using colored pencils.

Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase as a tasting flight or by the glass while you chat with Bill and browse the gallery.

The Gallery at Ten Oaks
The Gallery at Ten Oaks 97128 801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

