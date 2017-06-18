 Calendar Home
Location:The Gallery at Ten Oaks
Map:801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 472-1925
Email:info@tenoaksgallery.com
Website:http://tenoaksgallery.com
All Dates:Jun 18, 2017 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Meet the Artist - Thomas Lenon

Sheridan artist Thomas Lenon will be at the gallery demonstrating his distinct painting technique. We invite you to stop by and chat with Tom and learn more about his fascinating work!

Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase as a tasting flight or by the glass as you chat with Tom and browse the gallery.

Sheridan artist Thomas Lenon will be at the gallery demonstrating his distinct painting technique. We invite you to stop by and chat with Tom and learn more about his fascinating work! Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase as a tasting flight or by the glass as you chat with Tom and browse the gallery.
The Gallery at Ten Oaks
The Gallery at Ten Oaks 97128 801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
June (2017)
« May
July »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS