Sheridan artist Thomas Lenon will be at the gallery demonstrating his distinct painting technique. We invite you to stop by and chat with Tom and learn more about his fascinating work! Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase as a tasting flight or by the glass as you chat with Tom and browse the gallery.

Meet the Artist - Thomas Lenon

Sheridan artist Thomas Lenon will be at the gallery demonstrating his distinct painting technique. We invite you to stop by and chat with Tom and learn more about his fascinating work! Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase as a tasting flight or by the glass as you chat with Tom and browse the gallery.