|Location:
|The Gallery at Ten Oaks
|Map:
|801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|(503) 472-1925
|Email:
|info@tenoaksgallery.com
|Website:
|http://tenoaksgallery.com
|All Dates:
Meet the Artist - Patricia Heimerl
McMinnville artist Patricia Heimerl will be at the gallery demonstrating how she makes lenticular art. Come by and say hello, learn about her new lenticular work, make a greeting card with Patty, or just hang out.
Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase a tasting flight or a glass while chatting with Patty and browsing the gallery.