McMinnville artist Patricia Heimerl will be at the gallery demonstrating how she makes lenticular art. Come by and say hello, learn about her new lenticular work, make a greeting card with Patty, or just hang out. Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase a tasting flight or a glass while chatting with Patty and browsing the gallery.

Meet the Artist - Patricia Heimerl

McMinnville artist Patricia Heimerl will be at the gallery demonstrating how she makes lenticular art. Come by and say hello, learn about her new lenticular work, make a greeting card with Patty, or just hang out. Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase a tasting flight or a glass while chatting with Patty and browsing the gallery.