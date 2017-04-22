 Calendar Home
Location:The Gallery at Ten Oaks
Map:801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: (503) 472-1925
Email:info@tenoaksgallery.com
Website:http://tenoaksgallery.com
All Dates:Apr 22, 2017 1:00 pm - 5:00 pm

Meet the Artist - Patricia Heimerl

McMinnville artist Patricia Heimerl will be at the gallery demonstrating how she makes lenticular art. Come by and say hello, learn about her new lenticular work, make a greeting card with Patty, or just hang out.

Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase a tasting flight or a glass while chatting with Patty and browsing the gallery.

The Gallery at Ten Oaks
The Gallery at Ten Oaks 97128 801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
