Salem oil painting and photorealism artist Jim Richards will be at the gallery demonstrating his work and talking about his technique. He is fascinating to learn from so stop by! Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase as a flight or by the glass.

Meet the Artist - Jim Richards

