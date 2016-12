Carlton artist Jennifer Fisher will be at the gallery demonstrating her work. Please come by between 1 PM and 5 PM, enjoy a Coleman Vineyard tasting flight or a glass of wine, and chat with Jennifer about her paintings and weavings and support this talented young artist!

Meet the Artist - Jennifer Fisher

