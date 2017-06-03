|Location:
|Tumwater Vineyard
|Map:
|375 SW Barrel House Way, West Linn, OR 97068
|Phone:
|503 454 0208
|Email:
|sales@tumwatervineyard.com
|Website:
|http://www.tumwatervineyard.com
|All Dates:
Meet the artist Jennier Warren, art exhibit
Saturday June 3rd from 1pm to 4 pm Meet Jennifer Warren the artist, she will be exhibiting in the Barrel House during the month of June.
If you would like to admire Jennifer beautiful art beforehand visit is https://www.facebook.com/FeltingArt.
