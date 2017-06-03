 Calendar Home
Location:Tumwater Vineyard
Map:375 SW Barrel House Way, West Linn, OR 97068
Phone: 503 454 0208
Email:sales@tumwatervineyard.com
Website:http://www.tumwatervineyard.com
All Dates:Jun 3, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Meet the artist Jennier Warren, art exhibit

Saturday June 3rd from 1pm to 4 pm Meet Jennifer Warren the artist, she will be exhibiting in the Barrel House during the month of June.
If you would like to admire Jennifer beautiful art beforehand visit is https://www.facebook.com/FeltingArt.

Meet Jennifer Warren the artist, she will be exhibiting in the Barrel House during June.

Tumwater Vineyard
Tumwater Vineyard 97068 375 SW Barrel House Way, West Linn, OR 97068
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

