McMinnville artist Gordon McCann will be at the gallery demonstrating his work. Stop by and say hello! Coleman Vineyards wine will be available to purchase a tasting flight or enjoy a glass while chatting with Gordon and browsing the gallery.

Meet the Artist - Gordon McCann

