McMinnville artist/author Dan Homeres will be at the gallery demonstrating his art and talking about his new book, baseball, growing up in the Bay Area, and just about anything else you can think to ask him. Come in and say hello! Coleman Vineyard wines will be available to purchase by the glass or as a tasting flight.

Meet the Artist - Dan Homeres

