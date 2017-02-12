|Location:
|The Gallery at Ten Oaks
|Map:
|801 SW Baker St, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|(503) 472-1925
|Email:
|info@tenoaksgallery.com
|Website:
|http://tenoaksgallery.com
|All Dates:
Meet the Artist - BJ Hickerson
Amity artist BJ Hickerson will be at the gallery demonstrating her abstract painting technique.
Enjoy a tasting flight or a glass of wine at the Coleman Vineyard Tasting Room-Wine Bar at Ten Oaks while chatting with BJ.
We invite you to stop by and learn about BJ's fascinating work!