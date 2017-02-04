Meet artist Yuji Hiratsuka at Samuel Robert Winery

Samuel Robert Winery invites you to our "Artist of the Month" event on Saturday, February 4th at 2 p.m. in our tasting room. We are honored to host for the second time, print master Yuji Hiratsuka, whose art work blends Japanese ukiyo-e tradition and modern Western elements. Enjoy an array of Samuel Robert wines during an exclusive meet and greet with Mr. Hiratsuka, and view a selection of his memorizing and unique prints currently featured in our art gallery.



We look forward to seeing you on Saturday the 4th!