|Location:
|Natalie's Estate Winery
|Map:
|16825 NE Chehalem Dr, Newberg, OR, 97132, United States
|Website:
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/mediterranean-madness-cellar-club-party/
|All Dates:
Mediterranean Madness Cellar Club Party
Please join us for…
‘Mediterranean Madness’
Cellar Club Winter Event
from noon to 4pm
on January 20th & 21st
~The Featured Wines~
2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery Columbia Valley CABERNET FRANC
2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery McDuffee Vineyard CABERNET SAUVIGNON
2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery Red Willow CABERNET SAUVIGNON
2014 Rock Horse Ranch Columbia Valley CABERNET SAUVIGNON
~Menu~
Tender Greek meatballs with feta and tzatiziki sauce
GIGANTES PLAKI – Giant tender greek butter bean roasted in tomato sauce
Assorted cheeses and sweets
Cellar Club members and your guests are welcome complimentary!
Please RSVP on our website or call Boyd at 503-807-5008 or Facebook or by email.