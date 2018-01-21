Mediterranean Madness Cellar Club Party

Please join us for…

‘Mediterranean Madness’

Cellar Club Winter Event

from noon to 4pm

on January 20th & 21st

~The Featured Wines~

2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery Columbia Valley CABERNET FRANC

2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery McDuffee Vineyard CABERNET SAUVIGNON

2015 Natalie’s Estate Winery Red Willow CABERNET SAUVIGNON

2014 Rock Horse Ranch Columbia Valley CABERNET SAUVIGNON

~Menu~

Tender Greek meatballs with feta and tzatiziki sauce

GIGANTES PLAKI – Giant tender greek butter bean roasted in tomato sauce

Assorted cheeses and sweets

Cellar Club members and your guests are welcome complimentary!

Please RSVP on our website or call Boyd at 503-807-5008 or Facebook or by email.