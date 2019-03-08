Location: Evergreen Aviation & Space Museum Map: 500 NE Captain Michael King Smith Way, McMinnville, OR 97128 All Dates: Mar 8, 2019 3:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Mar 9, 2019 11:00 am - 8:00 pm

Mar 10, 2019 1:00 pm - 6:00 pm



McMinnville Wine & Food Classic — Sip!

2019 MARKS THE 26TH YEAR THAT McMINNVILLE WINE & FOOD CLASSIC HAS ASSEMBLED 75 of the region’s best wineries as well as a variety of chefs, bakers, breweries, distilleries, artists, artisans, and musicians.

This year’s event combines a line-up of fresh, new offerings with tried and true favorites and gathers thousands of people together in celebration of local wine and cuisine…all for the benefit of children.

VISIT MACCLASSIC.ORG FOR EVENT, WINE COMPETITION & WINEMAKERS' DINNER DETAILS

McMinnville Wine & Food Classic is a 501c3 nonprofit organization supporting children’s education at St. James School.

EARLYBIRD DISCOUNTS

Purchase your ticket online before 1/31/19 and use the COUPON CODES on the ticket checkout page to receive your EARLYBIRD DISCOUNT!

BUY TICKETS ONLINE NOW AT

MACCLASSIC.ORG