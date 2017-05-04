 Calendar Home
Location:Hotel Vintage
Map:422 SW Broadway, Portland, Oregon 97205
Email:info@mcminnvilleava.org
Website:http://mcminnvilleava.org/upcoming-events/
All Dates:May 4, 2017 2:00 pm - 8:00 pm 2pm to 4pm (Trade) 5pm to 8pm (Consumers)

McMinnville Foothills Urban Wine Tasting

The wineries of McMinnville are coming to Portland May 4th! Taste all the McMinnville AVA has to offer in the lavish and recently remodeled Hotel Vintage in downtown Portland. Delicious bites will be catered by the stellar team at Vintage, and wine tastings will be provided by representatives of the vineyards and wineries located in the beautiful American Viticultural Area of McMinnville.

Participating Wineries:
Brittan Vineyards, Coeur de Terre Vineyard, Coleman Vineyards, Hyland Estates, J Wrigley Winery, Maysara Winery, Winderlea Vineyard & Winery, Yamhill Valley Vineyards and Youngberg Hill.

Trade tasting from 2-4pm, and public tasting from 5-8pm. Tickets are $45/person (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mcminnville-foothills-urban-wine-tasting-tickets-32630463595), with an Oregon Pinot Noir Riedel wine glass per ticket.

Are you a member of the trade? Join the trade tasting via the form on our website: http://mcminnvilleava.org/upcoming-events/

Fee: $45

The wineries of the McMinnville Foothills AVA are coming to Portland!

Hotel Vintage
Hotel Vintage 97205 422 SW Broadway, Portland, Oregon 97205
May (2017)
« April
June »
S M T W T F S
  1 2 3 4 5 6
7 8 9 10 11 12 13
14 15 16 17 18 19 20
21 22 23 24 25 26 27
28 29 30 31      


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS