McMinnville Foothills Urban Wine Tasting

The wineries of McMinnville are coming to Portland May 4th! Taste all the McMinnville AVA has to offer in the lavish and recently remodeled Hotel Vintage in downtown Portland. Delicious bites will be catered by the stellar team at Vintage, and wine tastings will be provided by representatives of the vineyards and wineries located in the beautiful American Viticultural Area of McMinnville.



Participating Wineries:

Brittan Vineyards, Coeur de Terre Vineyard, Coleman Vineyards, Hyland Estates, J Wrigley Winery, Maysara Winery, Winderlea Vineyard & Winery, Yamhill Valley Vineyards and Youngberg Hill.



Trade tasting from 2-4pm, and public tasting from 5-8pm. Tickets are $45/person (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mcminnville-foothills-urban-wine-tasting-tickets-32630463595), with an Oregon Pinot Noir Riedel wine glass per ticket.



Are you a member of the trade? Join the trade tasting via the form on our website: http://mcminnvilleava.org/upcoming-events/

Fee: $45