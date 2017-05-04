 Calendar Home
Location:Hotel Vintage
Map:422 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/mcminnville-ava-urban-wine-tasting/
All Dates:May 4, 2017 5:00 pm - 8:00 pm

McMinnville AVA Urban Wine Tasting

During Oregon Wine Month the McMinnville AVA will be joining forces with Hotel Vintage to present a rare tasting opportunity.

Country meets city, winemaker meets hospitality experts and you get to taste all the McMinnville AVA has to offer in the lavish and recently remodeled hotel. Delicious bites will be catered by the stellar team at Vintage, and wine tastings will be provided by representatives of the vineyards and wineries located in the beautiful American Viticultural Area of McMinnville.

Participating WIneries:

  • Brittan Vineyard
  • Coeur de Terre Vineyard
  • Coleman Vineyard, Hyland Estates
  • J Wrigley Vineyard
  • Maysara Winery
  • Winderlea
  • Yamhill Valley Vineyards
  • Youngberg Hill

Tickets: $45 / person with an Oregon Pinot Noir Riedel wine glass included.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mcminnville-foothills-urban-wine-tasting-tickets-32630463595.

Hotel Vintage
422 SW Broadway, Portland, OR 97205, USA
