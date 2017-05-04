McMinnville AVA Urban Wine Tasting

During Oregon Wine Month the McMinnville AVA will be joining forces with Hotel Vintage to present a rare tasting opportunity.

Country meets city, winemaker meets hospitality experts and you get to taste all the McMinnville AVA has to offer in the lavish and recently remodeled hotel. Delicious bites will be catered by the stellar team at Vintage, and wine tastings will be provided by representatives of the vineyards and wineries located in the beautiful American Viticultural Area of McMinnville.

Participating WIneries:

Brittan Vineyard

Coeur de Terre Vineyard

Coleman Vineyard, Hyland Estates

J Wrigley Vineyard

Maysara Winery

Winderlea

Yamhill Valley Vineyards

Youngberg Hill

Tickets: $45 / person with an Oregon Pinot Noir Riedel wine glass included.

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/mcminnville-foothills-urban-wine-tasting-tickets-32630463595.