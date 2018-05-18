 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031A mix of modern Americana and 1970's California rock, Szlachetka is a singer, prolific song writer, story teller, and fiery lead guitarist. We are excited to feature this Nashville artist at The Pines for the very first time!
Phone: 541.993.8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://thepinesvineyard.com
All Dates:May 18, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Mathew Szlachetka

The Pines Tasting Room
