|Location:
|Anam Cara Tasting Room
|Map:
|306 North Main Street, Newberg, OR 97132
|Phone:
|503 537 9150
|Email:
|info@anamcaracellars.com
|Website:
|http://www.anamcaracellars.com
Massages for Mom!
Mom deserves this! Yes indeed, we are offering CHAIR MASSAGES for all the Moms who come into the tasting room today. Treat Mom to a special wine flight or glass of perfect wine, and Sara from the Healing Hummingbird Therapeutic Massage will provide a lovely massage to make Mom's day perfect. Glasses of wine plus massage $20, tasting of six wines and massage $30.
Wine & Massage = Total Treat for Mom!