Location:Anam Cara Tasting Room
Map:306 North Main Street, Newberg, OR 97132
Phone: 503 537 9150
Email:info@anamcaracellars.com
Website:http://www.anamcaracellars.com
All Dates:May 14, 2017 12:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Massages for Mom!

Mom deserves this! Yes indeed, we are offering CHAIR MASSAGES for all the Moms who come into the tasting room today. Treat Mom to a special wine flight or glass of perfect wine, and Sara from the Healing Hummingbird Therapeutic Massage will provide a lovely massage to make Mom's day perfect. Glasses of wine plus massage $20, tasting of six wines and massage $30.

Wine & Massage = Total Treat for Mom!

