|Ilani Longhouse
|3710 NW 319TH STREET, Ridgefield, WA, 98642, United States
|http://premierwineevents.com/event/maryhill-wine-makers-dinner/
Maryhill Wine Makers Dinner
Maryhill and Longhouse are bringing you the Maryhill Wine Makers Dinner! The dinner will be featuring five amazing courses accompanied by Maryhills stupendous wines and conversation with Maryhill reps and our executive chef. Get your tickets today!
Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maryhill-wine-makers-dinner-tickets-41537715425?aff=efbeventtix.