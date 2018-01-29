 Calendar Home
Location:Ilani Longhouse
Map:3710 NW 319TH STREET, Ridgefield, WA, 98642, United States
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/maryhill-wine-makers-dinner/
All Dates:Jan 29, 2018 7:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Maryhill Wine Makers Dinner

Maryhill and Longhouse are bringing you the Maryhill Wine Makers Dinner! The dinner will be featuring five amazing courses accompanied by Maryhills stupendous wines and conversation with Maryhill reps and our executive chef. Get your tickets today!

Tickets: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/maryhill-wine-makers-dinner-tickets-41537715425?aff=efbeventtix.

Ilani Longhouse
Ilani Longhouse 98642 3710 NW 319TH STREET, Ridgefield, WA, 98642, United States
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

