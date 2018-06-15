 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines 1852
Map:202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, Oregon 97031
Phone: 5419938301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://thepinesvineyard.com
All Dates:Jun 15, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Mark Daly

Mark started playing guitar when he was a teenager, yet singing in choirs as a young child certainly gave roots to a huge passion. His songwriting has continued to explore new paths, and the genre is clearly unique. With a lyrically impressionistic approach, his songs offer imagery that is unique for each interpretation. “Just not a story telling kind of lyricist…each song is a path that hopefully provides ways to find your own missing piece of the puzzle.”

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

