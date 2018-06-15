Mark Daly

Mark started playing guitar when he was a teenager, yet singing in choirs as a young child certainly gave roots to a huge passion. His songwriting has continued to explore new paths, and the genre is clearly unique. With a lyrically impressionistic approach, his songs offer imagery that is unique for each interpretation. “Just not a story telling kind of lyricist…each song is a path that hopefully provides ways to find your own missing piece of the puzzle.”