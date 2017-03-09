 Calendar Home
Location:The Barberry
Map:645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 5038570457
Email:steve@kaosmac.com
Website:http://www.thebarberry.com/calendar
All Dates:Mar 9, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Reservations Required

March Winemaker Dinner

The Barberry presents March Wine Maker Dinner with David Polite of Carlton Hill Vineyard & Rick De Ferrari of De Ferrari Wines. Come in at 6 pm (dinner served 6:30), and get to know these two local wine makers, and enjoy a 5-course paired dinner.

$75 all inclusive.

Reservations required: Call 503-857-0457 today!

Don't let this one slip by!

Fee: $75 all inclusive

March Winemaker Dinner with Carlton Hill Vineyard & De Ferrari Wines

The Barberry
The Barberry 97128 645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
March (2017)
« February
April »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28 29 30 31  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS