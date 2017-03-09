March Winemaker Dinner

The Barberry presents March Wine Maker Dinner with David Polite of Carlton Hill Vineyard & Rick De Ferrari of De Ferrari Wines. Come in at 6 pm (dinner served 6:30), and get to know these two local wine makers, and enjoy a 5-course paired dinner.



$75 all inclusive.



Reservations required: Call 503-857-0457 today!



Don't let this one slip by!

