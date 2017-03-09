|Location:
|The Barberry
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
|Phone:
|5038570457
|Email:
|steve@kaosmac.com
|Website:
|http://www.thebarberry.com/calendar
|All Dates:
March Winemaker Dinner
The Barberry presents March Wine Maker Dinner with David Polite of Carlton Hill Vineyard & Rick De Ferrari of De Ferrari Wines. Come in at 6 pm (dinner served 6:30), and get to know these two local wine makers, and enjoy a 5-course paired dinner.
$75 all inclusive.
Reservations required: Call 503-857-0457 today!
Don't let this one slip by!
Fee: $75 all inclusive
March Winemaker Dinner with Carlton Hill Vineyard & De Ferrari Wines