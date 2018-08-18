 Calendar Home
Location:AniChe Cellars
Map:71 Little Buck Creek Rd, Underwood, WA 98651
Phone: 844-344-9010
Email:events@anichecellars.com
Website:http://https://www.facebook.com/events/188813881975253/
All Dates:Aug 18, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm
Aug 19, 2018 12:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Lord of the Rings Wine Release Party @ AniChe

LOTR friends unite! In honor of Tolkein’s genius and our own nerdy obsessions, we at AniChe name two of our wines after LOTR characters. Our Piedmont inspired Nebbiolo blend, Shelob 2016 ($38 retail) and our Southern Rhone style white blend of Picpoul, Greanche Blanc and Viognier, Bombadil 2017 ($24 retail) will happily join our quest for peace in middle-earth.
Join us in costume, music and food pairings a la LOTR style.

Come in costume for a special treat!

