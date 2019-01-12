 Calendar Home
Location:Tasting Room
Map:22075 Southwest Lebeau Road, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
Phone: 5036251978
Email:info@allorovineyard.com
Website:http://www.allorovineyard.com
All Dates:Jan 5, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jan 6, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jan 12, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jan 13, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jan 19, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jan 20, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jan 26, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Jan 27, 2019 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Local Pairings "Chef in Residence"

Join us each weekend in January for Local Pairings "Chef in Residence" as we celebrate a local Chef's wonderful cuisine! Our Winemaker and the Chef will collaborate to dream up a beautiful and delicious single bite, with the goal of creating a perfect pairing with a select Alloro Vineyard wine.

