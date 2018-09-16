Location: Alloro Vineyard Map: 22075 SW Lebeau Rd, Sherwood, Oregon 97140 Phone: (503) 625-1978 Website: http://https://kazzit.com/event/local-pairings-25009.html All Dates: Jul 21, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Jul 22, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Aug 18, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Aug 19, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sep 15, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Sep 16, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Oct 20, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Oct 21, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm



Local Pairings

With this monthly program, we will be celebrating our Local Chefs and their wonderful cuisine!



Our Winemaker will be collaborating with a local celebrated Chef each month to dream up a beautiful and delicious single bite, with the goal of creating a perfect pairing with a select Alloro wine.



The recipe will be available for you to re-create at home.