|Location:
|Alloro Vineyard
|Map:
|22075 SW Lebeau Rd, Sherwood, Oregon 97140
|Phone:
|(503) 625-1978
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/local-pairings-25009.html
|All Dates:
Local Pairings
With this monthly program, we will be celebrating our Local Chefs and their wonderful cuisine!
Our Winemaker will be collaborating with a local celebrated Chef each month to dream up a beautiful and delicious single bite, with the goal of creating a perfect pairing with a select Alloro wine.
The recipe will be available for you to re-create at home.
Our Winemaker will be collaborating with a local celebrated Chef each month to dream up a beautiful