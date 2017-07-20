 Calendar Home
Location:Brooks Winery Tasting Room
Map:21101 SE Cherry Blossom Ln, Amity,OR 97101, USA
Website:http://premierwineevents.com/event/local-farmers-dinner/
All Dates:Jul 20, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:30 pm

Local Farmers Dinner

$75/person | Club discounts apply | Gratuity not included

The Local Farmers Dinner at Brooks pays tribute to some of our favorite farmers and cheesemakers. Chef Abby’s feast will highlight purveyors Dundee Hills Food Forest, Briar Rose Creamery, and Soggy Bottom Farm Pork, complemented by produce from our own Biodynamic garden. Brooks wines will accompany the multi-course dinner, thoughtfully paired by Chef Abby and Winemaker Chris Williams.

Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

