Location: The Potter's Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery
Map:14725 NE Quarry Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
Phone: 5035043796
Email:sandy@pottersvineyard.com
Website:http://www.pottersvineyard.com
All Dates:Dec 1, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 8, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm
Dec 15, 2018 11:00 am - 5:00 pm

Local Art Holiday Shopping & Wine Tasting

Normally we close after Thanksgiving Weekend, but with our new heater and updated space, we decided to be open the first three Saturdays of December so you can do your holiday shopping of wonderful local art and/or bottles of wine. We have Sparkling Rose` along with our regular line up plus magnums of Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon.

 

Fee: $15 tasting fee

Open first three Saturdays for holiday shopping and wine tasting.

The Potter's Vineyard & Clay Art Gallery
14725 NE Quarry Rd, Newberg, Oregon 97132
