Local Art Holiday Shopping & Wine Tasting

Normally we close after Thanksgiving Weekend, but with our new heater and updated space, we decided to be open the first three Saturdays of December so you can do your holiday shopping of wonderful local art and/or bottles of wine. We have Sparkling Rose` along with our regular line up plus magnums of Pinot Noir and Cabernet Sauvignon.

Fee: $15 tasting fee