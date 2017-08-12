Lobster Boil

Join us on a fine summer’s evening as we watch the sun set over the Willamette Valley while feasting on succulent lobster, shrimp, and sourdough baguettes.

Paired with a variety of crisp and cool Soléna wines, sit back and relax as we bring you some exquisite, whole Maine Lobster freshly prepared in the Soléna Kitchen.



MENU



Whole Maine Lobster with Andouille Sausage, Shell-on Shrimp, New Potatoes and Corn.



Mixed Greens Salad with Cherry Tomatoes, Pickled Red Onions, Cucumbers and a Red Wine Vinaigrette.



Served with Sourdough Baguettes.

Tickets: http://www.solenaestate.com/lobster-boil.