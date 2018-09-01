Location: Maragas Winery Map: 15523 SW Hwy 97 Culver , OR 97734 All Dates: Sep 1, 2018 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm



Live Musical Performance by International Cellist Third Seven

A kickoff to our Original Artists Series. This series will include the breadth of fine art, including: Music, Visual Art, Poetry, Theater, and any other topic that embodies the soul of our humanities - including science!

The endeavor fits beautifully with our natural winemaking and organic farming.



Our first event features Third 7. A very talented composer and performer. To sample what you're in for, click here for sample from a past performance at TedX.