|Location:
|Maragas Winery
|Map:
|15523 SW Hwy 97 Culver , OR 97734
|All Dates:
Live Musical Performance by International Cellist Third Seven
A kickoff to our Original Artists Series. This series will include the breadth of fine art, including: Music, Visual Art, Poetry, Theater, and any other topic that embodies the soul of our humanities - including science!
The endeavor fits beautifully with our natural winemaking and organic farming.
Our first event features Third 7. A very talented composer and performer. To sample what you're in for, click here for sample from a past performance at TedX.
- Tickets are $5 - to purchase tickets, visit our winery or call 541.546.5464. (For wine club members first two tickets are free)
- All drinks available for purchase (no outside beverages please)
- Outside picnicking permitted (no vinegar please - we're a working winery)
- We have free range livestock and farm dogs, so no pets please.