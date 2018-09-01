 Calendar Home
Location:Maragas Winery
Map:15523 SW Hwy 97 Culver , OR 97734
All Dates:Sep 1, 2018 2:00 pm - 6:00 pm

Live Musical Performance by International Cellist Third Seven

A kickoff to our Original Artists Series.  This series will include the breadth of fine art, including: Music, Visual Art, Poetry, Theater, and any other topic that embodies the soul of our humanities - including science!
The endeavor fits beautifully with our natural winemaking and organic farming.


Our first event features Third 7. A very talented composer and performer. To sample what you're in for, click here for sample from a past performance at TedX.

  • Tickets are $5 - to purchase tickets, visit our winery or call 541.546.5464. (For wine club members first two tickets are free) 
  • All drinks available for purchase (no outside beverages please)
  • Outside picnicking permitted (no vinegar please - we're a working winery)
  • We have free range livestock and farm dogs, so no pets please.
