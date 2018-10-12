 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave. Ste. B, Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 509-767-1100
Email:cascadecliffs@gorge.net
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/live-music-with-soul-prophet.html
All Dates:Oct 12, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live Music with Soul Prophet

Come check out Soul Prophet with Mark Daly and Amber Nelson. Soul Prophet is led by the outstanding vocals of Amber, She has put together a wonderful collection of R&B songs with heartfelt arrangements, as well as covering some classics. Mark Daly plays guitar and the two of them together create a sound you won't want to miss.

 

Fee: $Free

The Pines Tasting Room
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

