|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541-993-8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://thepinesvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Live Music with Soul Prophet
Come check out Soul Prophet with Mark Daly and Amber Nelson. Soul Prophet is led by the outstanding vocals of Amber, She has put together a wonderful collection of R&B songs with heartfelt arrangements, as well as covering some classics. Mark Daly plays guitar and the two of them together create a sound you won’t want to miss.
Live Music with Soul Prophet, 6-9pm