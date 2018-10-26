 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines 1852 Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave. Ste. B, Hood River, Oregon 97031
Phone: 541-993-8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/live-music-with-ryan-kolberg.html
All Dates:Oct 26, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live music with Ryan Kolberg

Creative original tunes and a unique spin on some classic covers of any era.
Don't miss this great show with one of our local favorites!

