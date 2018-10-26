|Location:
|The Pines 1852 Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave. Ste. B, Hood River, Oregon 97031
|Phone:
|541-993-8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/live-music-with-ryan-kolberg.html
|All Dates:
Live music with Ryan Kolberg
Creative original tunes and a unique spin on some classic covers of any era.
Don't miss this great show with one of our local favorites!
