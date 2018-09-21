Live Music with PT Barton

Come to a PT Barton show and you’ll pass through a landscape that includes alternative, folk, Americana, rock, bluegrass, and plain spontaneity. And while each performance is different, the energy and love for the music always comes through. Building on a foundation of finger-style and flat-picked guitar. Barton adds vocals, percussion, harmonica, and banjo to create a variety of sounds from his one man act.