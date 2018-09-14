Live Music with Paris Slim & Jim Wallace

Franck Goldwasser moved to California from his native Paris, France in 1983. A self-taught blues guitarist and vocalist, it was in Oakland that Goldwasser honed his craft alongside masters of the genre, eventually building a following as a vital contributor to the Bay Area Blues scene. Through the 90’s Paris Slim released several albums (“Bleedin’ Heart”, “Be Careful What You Wish For”) and appeared at festivals in the U.S. and in Europe. His association with the Fedora record label in the late 90’s, the release of his album “Bluju” and the formation of the Mannish Boys, with whom he recorded seven albums helped solidify his status as a household name on the international blues scene. Having moved to Portland, Oregon in 2005, Goldwasser joined Curtis Salgado’s band and appeared on the Alligator release “Soul Shot”, which received a Blues Music Award, while the Mannish Boys were voted “best traditional blues band of the year” the same year (2012) . Franck “Paris Slim” Goldwasser now lives near Santa Barbara, California. He is working on a new release which is due for release in September 2018.