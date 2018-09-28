|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541-993-8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://thepinesvineyard.com
|All Dates:
Live Music with Larry & Raven
Striving for sweet harmonies and intricate vocal intervals, they transform classic tunes with an acoustic style and interweaving voices. Choosing artists that vary from Led Zeppelin to Abigail Washburn, they cover a wide range of musical genres. In addition to cover songs, Larry’s gifted songwriting talent brings beautiful originals to the set that create a fun, easy listening atmosphere.
