Location:The Pines Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541-993-8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://thepinesvineyard.com
All Dates:Sep 28, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live Music with Larry & Raven

Striving for sweet harmonies and intricate vocal intervals, they transform classic tunes with an acoustic style and interweaving voices. Choosing artists that vary from Led Zeppelin to Abigail Washburn, they cover a wide range of musical genres. In addition to cover songs, Larry’s gifted songwriting talent brings beautiful originals to the set that create a fun, easy listening atmosphere.

