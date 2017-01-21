 Calendar Home
Location:Le Petit Tasting Room
Map:245 N. Front Street, Central Point, Oregon 97502
Phone: 541-664-2218
Email:info@ledgerdavid.com
Website:http://www.ledgerdavid.com
All Dates:Jan 21, 2017 1:00 pm - 4:00 pm

Live Music with Jeff Kloetzel at Ledger David

Listen to the sounds of pop artist Jeff Kloetzel on Sat., January 21st from 1pm-2pm and 3pm-4pm at Le Petit Tasting Room in Central Point. Enjoy a selection of award-winning, single vineyard estate wines paired with delicious crab cakes, specialty cheese plates and hearty soups.
