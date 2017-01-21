Live Music with Jeff Kloetzel at Ledger David

|Location:
|Le Petit Tasting Room
|245 N. Front Street, Central Point, Oregon 97502
|541-664-2218
|info@ledgerdavid.com
|http://www.ledgerdavid.com
Live Music with Jeff Kloetzel at Ledger DavidListen to the sounds of pop artist Jeff Kloetzel on Sat., January 21st from 1pm-2pm and 3pm-4pm at Le Petit Tasting Room in Central Point. Enjoy a selection of award-winning, single vineyard estate wines paired with delicious crab cakes, specialty cheese plates and hearty soups.
Listen to the sounds of pop artist Jeff Kloetzel on Sat., January 21st from 1pm-2pm and 3pm-4pm at Le Petit Tasting Room in Central Point. Enjoy a selection of award-winning, single vineyard estate wines paired with delicious crab cakes, specialty cheese plates and hearty soups.
