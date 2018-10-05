|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541-993-8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://thepinesvineyard.com/events
|All Dates:
Live Music with County Line
County Line playing mostly original tunes with Americana, roots-rock, and blues influences. County Line is Kerry Williams on mandolin and guitar, Jeremy Hadden on bass, Tim Ortlieb on drums, and Matt Mesa on guitar and songwriting duties.
Fee: $0
Live music at The Pines Tasting Room. Come enjoy a glass of wine and some tunes from County Line.