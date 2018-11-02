 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines 1852 Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave. Ste. B, Hood River, 97031 97031
Phone: 541-993-8301
Email:thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/live-music-with-chihuahua-desert.html
All Dates:Nov 2, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live Music with Chihuahua Desert

Escape to the musical stylings of Chihuahua Desert, and experience the best Borderline Fiesta and western music around! Country and South-of-the-Border classics are a crowd-favorite, also with a splash of refreshing original music.

 

Fee: $Free

Escape to the musical stylings of Chihuahua Desert, and experience the best Borderline Fiesta and western music around! Country and South-of-the-Border classics are a crowd-favorite, also with a splash of refreshing original music.   Fee: $Free
The Pines 1852 Tasting Room
The Pines 1852 Tasting Room 97031 202 Cascade Ave. Ste. B, Hood River, 97031 97031
November (2018)
« October
December »
S M T W T F S
        1 2 3
4 5 6 7 8 9 10
11 12 13 14 15 16 17
18 19 20 21 22 23 24
25 26 27 28 29 30  


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2018 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design and Web Development by Buildable