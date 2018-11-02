|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541-993-8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://thepinesvineyard.com/events
|All Dates:
Live Music with Chihuahua Desert
Escape to the musical stylings of Chihuahua Desert, and experience the best Borderline Fiesta and western music around! Country and South-of-the-Border classics are a crowd-favorite, also with a splash of refreshing original music.
Fee: $0
Come enjoy a glass of tasty wines and great tunes with LIVE music at The Pines Tasting Room.