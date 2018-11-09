 Calendar Home
Location:The Pines 1852 Tasting Room
Map:202 Cascade Ave Ste.B, Hood River, OR 97031
Phone: 541-993-8301
Email:sierra@thepinesvineyard.com
Website:http://https://kazzit.com/event/live-music-with-chic-preston-and-kerry-williams.html
All Dates:Nov 9, 2018 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm

Live music with Chic Preston and Kerry Williams

Chic Preston and Kerry Williams are two of Hood River's favorite local musicians. They have both been playing The Gorge for many years and are regular musicians at The Pines. They play classic rock tunes and will mix in a few of their own songs. Come check them out!

The Pines 1852 Tasting Room
The Pines 1852 Tasting Room 97031 202 Cascade Ave Ste.B, Hood River, OR 97031
