|Location:
|The Pines 1852 Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave Ste.B, Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541-993-8301
|Email:
|sierra@thepinesvineyard.com
|Website:
|http://https://kazzit.com/event/live-music-with-chic-preston-and-kerry-williams.html
|All Dates:
Live music with Chic Preston and Kerry Williams
Chic Preston and Kerry Williams are two of Hood River's favorite local musicians. They have both been playing The Gorge for many years and are regular musicians at The Pines. They play classic rock tunes and will mix in a few of their own songs. Come check them out!
