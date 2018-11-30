|Location:
|The Pines Tasting Room
|Map:
|202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031
|Phone:
|541-993-8301
|Email:
|thepinesvineyard@yahoo.com
|Website:
|http://thepinesvineyard.com/events
|All Dates:
Live Music with Brigid's Cross
Brigid’s Cross is a contemporary Celtic family band. They play everything from traditional Irish tunes to contemporary covers.
Live Music with Brigid's Cross at The Pines Tasting Room from 6-9pm.
202 Cascade Ave., Hood River, OR 97031