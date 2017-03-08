Live Music Wednesdays on the Patio

Every Wednesday The Barberry's back Patio comes alive with the sounds of live music. Come join us and hear great local area artists while you enjoy your favorite wine and a great meal! Music starts at 6pm and goes until 9pm. Come and enjoy dinner and entertainment with us!



We have the following great artists coming up:



February 15: Sonny Hess

February 22: Ben Rice



Stay tuned for more acts for the spring, summer and beyond...



The Barberry

645 NE 3rd Street

McMinnville, OR 97128