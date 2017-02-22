 Calendar Home
Location:The Barberry
Map:645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
Phone: 5038570457
Email:steve@kaosmac.com
Website:http://KAOS MAC, LLC, 645 NE 3rd Street
All Dates:Feb 15, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Sonny Hess
Feb 22, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Ben Rice
Mar 1, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm TBA
Mar 8, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm TBA
Mar 15, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm TBA
Mar 22, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm TBA
Mar 29, 2017 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm TBA

Live Music Wednesdays on the Patio

Every Wednesday The Barberry's back Patio comes alive with the sounds of live music. Come join us and hear great local area artists while you enjoy your favorite wine and a great meal! Music starts at 6pm and goes until 9pm. Come and enjoy dinner and entertainment with us!

We have the following great artists coming up:

February 15: Sonny Hess
February 22: Ben Rice

Stay tuned for more acts for the spring, summer and beyond...

The Barberry
645 NE 3rd Street
McMinnville, OR 97128

The Barberry Presents Live Music Wednesdays

The Barberry
The Barberry 97128 645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, Oregon 97128
February (2017)
« January
March »
S M T W T F S
      1 2 3 4
5 6 7 8 9 10 11
12 13 14 15 16 17 18
19 20 21 22 23 24 25
26 27 28        


Where to Find the Oregon Wine Press  |  Advertising  |  Subscribe  |  Contact Our Staff  |  Our Contributors

© 2017 Oregon Wine Press
Oregon Wine Press is a monthly consumer publication dedicated to Oregon wine, pinot noir, food, vineyards, winemakers, and insider-industry happenings. Established in 1984, OWP was acquired and re-imagined in 2006 by the News-Register Publishing Co., which is located in the heart of wine country, McMinnville, Oregon.
Oregon Wine Press and OregonWinePress.com are owned and operated by News-Register Publishing Co., P.O. Box 727, McMinnville, OR 97128.
Oregon Wine Press has been serving the Oregon wine industry since 1984.

Web Design & Web Development by LVSYS