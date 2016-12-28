|Location:
|The Barberry
|Map:
|645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
|Phone:
|5038570457
|Email:
|steve@kaosmac.com
|Website:
|http://www.thebarberry.com/music
|All Dates:
Live Music Wednesdays on the Patio
Every Wednesday The Barberry comes alive with the sounds of live music. Come join us from 6 pm - 9 pm on the Patio. Even with temperatures cooling, and some wetness moving in, come in for your favorite wine, enjoy dinner, and see how the Patio transforms.
