Location: The Barberry
645 NE 3rd Street, McMinnville, OR 97128
Phone: 5038570457
Email: steve@kaosmac.com
Website: http://www.thebarberry.com/music

All Dates:
Nov 16, 2016 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Left Side

Nov 23, 2016 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Sonny Hess

Nov 30, 2016 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Ellen Whyte

Dec 7, 2016 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Aimee Palacios

Dec 14, 2016 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Laura Erikson

Dec 21, 2016 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Ben Rice

Dec 28, 2016 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm Sonny Hess



Live Music Wednesdays on the Patio

Every Wednesday The Barberry comes alive with the sounds of live music. Come join us from 6 pm - 9 pm on the Patio. Even with temperatures cooling, and some wetness moving in, come in for your favorite wine, enjoy dinner, and see how the Patio transforms.