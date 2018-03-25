Live Music Sunday – Satellite Blooms

Satellite Blooms is a service oriented soulful folk musical project based in friendship that aims to create expressive, harmonious and connective musical experiences for multi-generational audiences in the Willamette Valley and beyond. At its core, Satellite Blooms is an acoustic duo made up of Kevin Welsh (voice & guitar) and Lucas Cook (drums & cymbals). Together, they share a deep appreciation for american music and a gift in bringing it to life.

Kevin Welsh is a singer and songwriter who’s love of music began early with classical voice training. Later, he picked up the guitar and found a passion for the craft of songwriting. His subtle presence and command on stage is a joy to witness. Kevin’s voice is a truly rare gift and serves as the focal point for this musical project –– his ability to embody distinct American styles while maintaining his own is uncanny. Lucas, an art and visual culture graduate is a natural drummer. Moved by the rhythms of the world, he loves infusing american pop and folk music with deep grooves and subtle improvisation.

Enjoy a deep setlist carefully curated from the most memorable, groove oriented and quintessential american songs through the decades. Delight in favorite songs you forgot you remembered, uniquely crafted and re-interpreted. From classics like Nat King Cole, Louis Armstrong, Bill Withers and Johnny Cash to more modern and recently modern tunes from artists like TLC, Amy Winehouse, Radiohead as well as original compositions. The eclectic set is always turning heads and aims to leave everyone satisfied. Flexible and dynamic enough for all kinds of events, from full dance floors to quiet tasting rooms, they delight in finding the most appropriate pocket for every moment.